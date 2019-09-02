Minute’s silence held to tragic F2 driver Hubert at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton led a minute's silence in honor of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert on Sunday, ahead of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert was killed, aged just 22, in a horror smash at the F2 Belgian GP in Spa on Saturday, The Sun reported.

Hamilton stood solemnly with F1 drivers – Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel – wearing black armbands as they bowed their heads in memory of Hubert.

They stood facing a podium upon which Hubert's racing helmet was placed – directly in front of his mom and brother.

The Frenchman died as a result of his injuries following a sickening 150mph collision at the famous Eau Rogue turn.

The shocking accident happened on the second lap of the F2 race just after Formula One qualifying had finished.

Hubert's car crashed heavily into the barriers and sprung back on to the race track when it was struck by Juan Manuel Correa, who was traveling behind and had no chance of swerving.

The 20-year-old American-Ecuadorian suffered fractures to both his legs and a minor spinal injury and is recovering in intensive care.

Tributes paid

Drivers from F1, F2 and Formula 3 all gathered to pay their respects on Sunday at the poignant tribute.

Many of the cars racing have an extra sticker of a star with "19" inside, and "racing for Anthoine."

Earlier the F1 Twitter account posted, "Today we race. We do so with the heaviest of hearts, and we carry the memory of Anthoine throughout.

"Just like it was for Anthoine, racing is our passion and our dream. It defines us.”

Hamilton also wrote a touching Instagram post, "This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.”