Iran’s ‘Pedovore’ grabs Odense Grand Prix

Iranian short film ‘Pedovore’, directed by Mohammad Kart, won the Grand Prix – HCA Award at the Odense International Film Festival (OFF) held in Denmark on August 26 to September 1.

“Nobody takes the feeling of love in children seriously, but in a world that is like a Pedovore monster nothing is more beautiful and powerful than a child’s love,” reads the short synopsis of the film, IRNA wrote.

‘Pedovore’ received a special mention for Best Director at the 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival, and took part at the short film competition section of the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Iran and 49th Tampere Film Festival in Finland.

OFF Storyteller Award went to ‘Fun Factory’ by Lisa Brooke Hansen and Even Hafnor and ‘Nursery Rhymes’ by Tom Noakes won the OFF Artist Award.

‘Oslo’ by Shady Srour won the OFF Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2019 (EFA).

OFF is Denmark’s international short film festival, and with its launch in 1975, it is also the country’s oldest film festival. OFF is an alternative film festival, born with passion and creativity; a spirit the festival has maintained and nurtured ever since.

The OFF supports and celebrates short film genre without compromise, but at the same time it is a festival for the audiences.