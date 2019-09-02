Iran condemns Saudi-led coalition’s latest ‘war crime’ in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Saudi-led coalition for its Sunday airstrikes that hit a detention center in southwest Yemen, killing dozens of people and injuring many more.

In a statement on Sunday, Mousavi said that the detention center in Dhamar had been identified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and that its representatives had visited the site several times, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The bombardment of the detention center was the latest war crime committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and (adds) another page to (the list of) crimes of the aggressors,” he said.

“These crimes are committed with weapons of the US and some (other) Western countries… and the Yemeni people certainly hold these countries responsible for these crimes,” Mousavi added.

A Red Cross official has estimated that the Saudi airstrikes killed at least 100 people at the detention center. Medics have been dispatched to the scene of what looks like the deadliest strike in Yemen this year, RT reported.

The Health Ministry had put the death toll at 70 people, nytimes.com reported. Airstrikes by the coalition fighting Yemen hit a university used as a detention center in a southwestern province.

Residents in Dhamar told Reuters there had been six airstrikes.

The strike occurred as the Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom was leading talks in Jordan on Sunday as part of her attempt to restart peace negotiations and break the war’s long stalemate.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been waging a brutal war on Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the Houthis – objectives that have failed to materialize due to Yemenis’ stiff resistance.

According to a data unveiled in June by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), almost 100,000 people have been killed since 2015.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.