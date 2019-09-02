RSS
1210 GMT September 02, 2019

News ID: 258129
Published: 0219 GMT September 01, 2019

English version of 'Allama Amini Biography' unveiled

English version of ‘Allama Amini Biography’ unveiled

The first English version of a biography of Allama Amini was unveiled in a ceremony in Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

According to IRNA, Mohammadreza Fakhr-Rohani, author of the book said that the book not only deals with biography of the eminent Shia scholar and author of the great encyclopedia ‘Al-Ghadir’ but also introduces event of Ghadir-e Khom, the day on which Imam Ali (PBUH) was appointed as successor to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"Since Allama Amini is an influential personality in Shia history, I decided to translate his biography into English," he said.

Fakhr-Rohani, a faculty member of University of Qom, stressed the need for introducing other eminent Shia personalities in English language.

 

   
KeyWords
‘Allama Amini Biography’
translation
Iran
 
