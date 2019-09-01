PLO urges int’l community to take action against Israel annexation plan

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) called on the international community to take action against Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat called for sanctions against Israel after Netanyahu said he would annex all Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria on Sunday.

"Those who claim concern after every Israeli settlement announcement should face reality: Israel's PM is announcing further annexation of occupied territory," Saeb Erekat wrote on Twitter.

“Enough of immunity from punishment: There is international responsibility after whole decades of repeated crimes.”

Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his pledge to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank as he sought to shore up right-wing support ahead of a September 17 election.

Netanyahu and his Likud party have been working to maximize turnout and wrest votes from other right-wing parties close to the influential settlement movement, AFP reported.

He made the same promise ahead of the last election in April, but the results left him unable to form a viable governing coalition and he opted for a fresh poll for September 17.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967.

Israeli settlements are viewed as illegal under international law and as major obstacles to peace since they lie on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state.

Annexation on a large-scale could prove to be the death knell for Palestinians’ statehood ambitions.

The Palestinian Authority, which is run by Fatah, the largest faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, views Judea and Samaria as the territory of a future Palestinian state.

More than 400,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, while a further 200,000 live in settlements in occupied East Al-Quds over which Israel has already unilaterally imposed full sovereignty.

Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts have been at a standstill since 2014, when a drive for a deal by Barack Obama's administration collapsed.

President Donald Trump's administration has swung White House policy firmly in favor of Israel, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in June that Israel had the right to annex at least part of the West Bank.

"Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank," he said in a New York Times interview.