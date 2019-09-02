Iran energy minister to meet Russian counterpart today

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian is to hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow on Monday to discuss the latest developments of bilateral projects and agreements reached at the 15th joint economic cooperation commission of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Following a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Iran which will come into force on October 27, he also will hold a meeting with Chairman of the EEU Board Tigran Sarkisyan to discuss the latest cooperation between the two sides, reported Mehr News Agency.

Ardakanian expressed hope that Iran's joining the Eurasian Economic Union would be a very effective way to develop economic and regional relations and create many job opportunities in different sectors for Iran.

The minister said on August 30 the accession would allow exports on zero tariffs for 70 products while 503 other items would enjoy lowered duties.

“We can supply our goods and products to their markets through the land borders of the Republic of Armenia as well as sea borders of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan,” said Ardakanian.

He said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend an EEU summit in Yerevan in late September before his country officially joins the economic bloc.

In June, the Iranian Parliament ratified an agreement that allows the administration to join a free trade zone with EEU countries.

The agreement, signed in Kazakhstan in May 2018, sets the main rules of trade between the EEU, Iran and those of the World Trade Organization (WTO), of which Iran is not a member.

Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council had ratified the agreement to establish Iran-EEU free trade zone in November 2018.

The Eurasian Economic Union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.