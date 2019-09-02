Iran, world’s ninth power generator

Iran generated 82,000 megawatts of electricity in the first five months of the Iranian year (March 21-August 22) to stand ninth among the biggest producers of electricity in the world.

Combined-cycle power plants accounted for 25,403 MW (31 percent), gas-fired turbines provided than 25,000 MW (30.5 percent) and steam turbines produced 15,830 MW of Iran’s total electricity, IRNA reported.

Water turbines produced about 12,000 MW, which accounts for about 14.6 percent of the total production.

The power production of the world is about 6,828 GW a year, 61 percent of which is produced by thermal power stations.

On August 30, CEO of Paresar Combined Cycle Power Plant which is built and put into operation by MAPNA Group in the northern Iranian province of Gilan said that the power plant is capable of generating 15,000 MW of electricity per day.

MAPNA Group is an Iranian enterprise, which operates in the area of construction and development of thermal power plants under EPC scheme, independent power plants and oil and gas as well as rail traction projects.

Gholamreza Amirian added that the plant’s power generation can increase in peak consumption period.

He noted that the unit is among the country’s high-efficiency power plants.

Amirian put the plant’s efficiency at over 50 percent, saying it was transformed from a steam unit into a combined cycle one to help protect the environment.

“The move has helped reduce the plant’s fuel consumption and emittance of pollutants.”

He said the power plant comprises a gas block and a steam block.

Amirian added domestic contractors implemented over 93 percent of the project to construct the plant, noting that all the stages involved in overhaul and repair processes in the unit are gone through by Iranian experts.

Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding has purchased the electricity generated by the plant for the next 20 years, he said.

“The electricity generated by the plant is synchronized with that running through the national power grid using a 400 kilovolt substation.”

The plant supplied 700 MW of electricity to consumers in the year to March 2019, he added.