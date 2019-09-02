RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1208 GMT September 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258145
Published: 0302 GMT September 01, 2019

Hezbollah says Israeli military vehicle destroyed in attack

Hezbollah says Israeli military vehicle destroyed in attack
AFP

Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah said on Sunday its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle near the border on Sunday, killing and wounding those inside the vehicle.

Hezbollah said the unit that carried the attack on Israel was named after two fighters who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria on Aug. 24. It said one of its units had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle and wounded the people inside.

Straight after the attack, Israeli artillery fired shells on the Lebanese side of the border including the village of Maroun Al-Ras triggering fires.

The Israeli military confirmed that a barrage of anti-tank missiles were fired at an Israeli Army base, scoring a number of direct hits on Israeli targets.

The sudden burst of violence raised the prospect of a wider round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has been bracing for a possible response from Hezbollah following a series of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in recent weeks.

The bitter enemies, which fought a month-long war in 2006, have appeared to be heading toward renewed hostilities in recent weeks. Despite their deep hostility, they have largely refrained from direct fighting for the past 13 years.

The Israeli military statement reported a "number of hits" by anti-tank missiles fired at an army base and military vehicles near the Lebanese border in northern Israel. It said it was responding with fire toward "the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."

AP and Reuters contributed to this story.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Hezbollah
Israel
attack
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/9568 sec