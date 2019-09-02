Thousands of men die from prostate cancer in UK every year because of late diagnosis, charity warns

Thousands of men are dying of prostate cancer because they are diagnosed too late to receive a cure, a charity has warned.

The proportion of cases spotted only when the cancer has spread outside the prostate has reached an all-time high, dailymail.co.uk wrote.

Some 42.5 percent of men are now diagnosed at stage three or four, up from 31 percent in 2012.

Experts said a lack of awareness among GPs of factors that put men at risk of the disease means thousands are not being diagnosed until it is too late.

Prostate cancer is easily treatable if it is diagnosed early and is still localized — but is usually terminal if it has spread extensively.

Men diagnosed with stage four cancer have just a 22 percent chance of surviving for ten years, compared to a 98 percent chance if they are diagnosed early, at stage one.

A survey by men’s cancer charity Orchid found that less than half of GPs recognized that family history was a major risk factor, despite this potentially doubling a man’s risk.

And only five percent named ethnicity as a primary risk factor, despite black African and black Caribbean men being twice as likely to develop the disease as other men.

Rebecca Porta, from men’s cancer charity Orchid, is calling on GPs to consider prostate cancer risk even before men present with symptoms.

She said: “It is very worrying that the number of men diagnosed in the late stages of prostate cancer grows each and every year.”

“Being diagnosed with prostate cancer at a later stage can reduce the chances of survival, limit treatment options and is likely to result in not only greater stress for the man and his family, but more invasive interventions.

“We are calling for men, and GPs, to be aware of four main risks factors: Family history; age; a change in urinary habits; and ethnicity.

“We must get more men speaking to their GPs sooner, only then we will begin to turn the tide on the ever-growing number of men being diagnosed with late stage prostate cancer.’

The Daily Mail has campaigned to end needless prostate cancer deaths through better diagnosis.

In Britain, more than 47,000 men a year are diagnosed with prostate cancer, one in eight men will get it, and more than 11,000 die from it every year.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK and it is estimated that one in eight men in the UK will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives.