0352 GMT September 02, 2019

News ID: 258168
Published: 1001 GMT September 02, 2019

India's Chandrayaan-2 performs final lunar orbit maneuver

India's Chandrayaan-2 performs final lunar orbit maneuver
ISRO

The final and fifth lunar bound orbit maneuver for India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO said in a statement that, "The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 1) beginning at 18:21 IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km," Xinhua reported.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, it said.

Launched on July 22, its lander named "Vikram" will attempt to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface on September 7. The lander has been named in honor of the father of Indian space research program Vikram Sarabhai.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Chandrayaan-2
India
maneuver
IranDaily
 
