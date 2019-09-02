RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0352 GMT September 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258172
Published: 1010 GMT September 02, 2019

Kenya tour group swept away by flash flood

Kenya tour group swept away by flash flood
GETTY IMAGES

Two people were confirmed dead and five others are missing after a tour group was swept away by a flash flood during heavy rains in a Kenyan national park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the incident at Hell's Gate National Park involved five Kenyan nationals, a local tour guide and a "foreigner," BBC reported.

Two bodies were recovered during a search-and-rescue operation, which is still under way.

The park has now been closed.

AFP news agency reports that the missing and dead were part of a 12-strong group that were visiting Hells Gate, about 60 miles (100km) northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Local media report that a survivor from the group alerted park rangers after the incident took place, and a search party and helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the rest of the missing were "presumed dead", based on witness accounts from survivors.

Hell's Gate, named after a narrow break in its cliffs, was once the tributary of a prehistoric lake and its downhill gorges are prone to flooding.

It is the site of spectacular scenery which inspired the hit Disney animation film The Lion King.

The park, set up in 1984, also houses three geothermal stations.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Kenya Wildlife Service
Kenya
tour group
flash flood
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0690 sec