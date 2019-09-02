Iran condemns Israeli violation of Lebanon’s airspace

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned Israel’s aggression on Lebanon as blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country, saying it is against international laws, IRNA reported.

In a statement on Monday, Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned Israel’s aggressive move to violate the territorial integrity of a sovereign UN member state, a day after an Israeli drone violated Lebanon’s airspace.

“The Palestine-occupier regime’s move to shell regions in south of Lebanon is a continuation of last week’s aggressive measures against Beirut’s Dahieh, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations’ independent member state, and a measure against international peace and security,” he stressed.

Hezbollah fighters on Sunday attacked Israel’s military vehicles earlier the same day, leaving a number of Israeli forces dead or injured.

Israeli artillery units struck the southern part of Lebanon Sunday afternoon shortly after an Israeli drone violated the Lebanese airspace, and dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that Israeli forces launched several 155-millimeter shells on the Jabal al-Rous area in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills.

After Israel's aggression, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian lands, killing and injuring all forces on board, Press TV reported.

Hezbollah fighters "destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks (in northern Israel), killing and wounding those inside," the resistance group said in a statement, which was carried by Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV.

“In light of the international community’s meaningful silence and the US’ boundless support, the bankrupt regime of Israel is trying to undermine the glorious resistance of the Lebanese people, who seek to preserve their territorial integrity and independence in the face of the Zionists’ excessive demands and acts of aggression with a strong president, government and army,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Iranian diplomat called on international organizations, the UN in particular, not to remain silent on but try to prevent the Israeli’s recurrent acts of aggression that disrupt stability and security in the region and the entire world.

An Israeli drone violated Lebanon’s airspace on Sunday and dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border, the Lebanese military said, adding that it was following up on the violation with UN peacekeepers.

Lebanon’s main approach

Also the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said protecting the interests of the Lebanese people is the main approach followed by the Hezbollah resistance movement, adding that the movement enjoys significant popular support in the country, Press TV reported.

"Protecting the Lebanese people's interests and taking action based on those interests is the main approach followed by Hezbollah in making political and defense decisions," Shamkhani said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the SNSC secretary said that the US and Israel have made the Persian Gulf region, Syria and Lebanon the main arenas for their acts of mischief.

On Monday, AFP reported that the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah has ended after a brief exchange of fire, but tensions remained high along the Lebanese border.

Burnt fields could be seen in the border area and a new military checkpoint was set up outside the Israeli community of Avivim.

Schools were however open and residents were returning to normal activity in Avivim, from where the Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras is clearly visible on a nearby hill.