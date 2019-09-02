Greece library director welcomes cooperation with Iran

Director of the National Library of Greece Fillipos Tsimpoglou hailed the achievements Iran has made in science and technology and welcomed library cooperation between two countries.

Tsimpoglou made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the Library, Museum and Document Center of Iran Parliament Ali Emad who was on a visit to Athens to attend the 85th International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) General Conference and Assembly (August 24 to 30).

During the meeting both sides discussed ways to cooperate on library and protection of documents, IRNA wrote.

Referring to Iran-Greece capacities for promoting cultural and scientific relations especially in library field, Tsimpoglou said National Library of Greece is one the oldest active libraries in Europe in which over 800,000 books have been registered.

He added that holding such events are aimed at maintaining interaction between officials.

He described establishing cooperation in cultural and scientific fields as the best and the most effective way for bringing nations closer to each other.

Tsimpoglou said that the Greek library is ready to share experience with Iran.

Meanwhile, Emad presented a report of the history of Iranian parliament and invited the Greek official to visit Iran.

The Iranian parliament library will also provide digital version of the Aristotle's manuscripts to National Library of Greece.

The National Library of Greece is situated near the center of Athens. It was designed by the Danish architect Theophil Freiherr von Hansen, as part of his famous Trilogy of neo-classical buildings including the Academy of Athens and the original building of the Athens University.