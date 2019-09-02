RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0350 GMT September 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258184
Published: 0209 GMT September 02, 2019

Zarif to visit Bangladesh, Indonesia

Zarif to visit Bangladesh, Indonesia
IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will begin an Asian tour today that will take him to Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Zarif’s visit takes place a week after a major tour of Asia with trips to China, Japan and Malaysia, IRNA reported.

Zarif is scheduled to hold high-profile meetings in Bangladesh as well as to deliver a speech to the 3rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Blue Economy Ministerial Conference (BEC-III) in Dhaka.

The Iranian minister will then fly to Indonesia to hold talks with the country’s officials on Tehran-Jakarta ties, the regional and international issues, and the latest developments.

Zarif also said on Monday he will visit the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran before leaving the capital.

Pedersen will travel to Iran today for talks on Syria.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
Asian tour
Bangladesh
Indonesia
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0688 sec