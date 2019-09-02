Zarif to visit Bangladesh, Indonesia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will begin an Asian tour today that will take him to Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Zarif’s visit takes place a week after a major tour of Asia with trips to China, Japan and Malaysia, IRNA reported.

Zarif is scheduled to hold high-profile meetings in Bangladesh as well as to deliver a speech to the 3rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Blue Economy Ministerial Conference (BEC-III) in Dhaka.

The Iranian minister will then fly to Indonesia to hold talks with the country’s officials on Tehran-Jakarta ties, the regional and international issues, and the latest developments.

Zarif also said on Monday he will visit the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran before leaving the capital.

Pedersen will travel to Iran today for talks on Syria.