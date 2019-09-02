RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0350 GMT September 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258185
Published: 0210 GMT September 02, 2019

Iran’s Navy launches second day of its drill in Caspian Sea

Iran’s Navy launches second day of its drill in Caspian Sea
TASNIM

The Iranian Navy launched the second day of its massive war game in the territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, employing its missile-launching warships and helicopters as well as Navy commandos.

During the military drill in the Caspian Sea on Monday, the Navy marines and commandos managed to capture the mock enemy’s vessels using all sorts of equipment and weapons, including high-speed boats and rocket-launching frigates, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Navy commandos aboard two AB-212 helicopters and rocket launching warships also managed to counteract the mock enemy’s offensive operations by adopting combat strategies, relying on intelligence monitoring, and employing radar jamming systems.

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday that the four-day military drill codenamed “Sustainable Security and Power” would be held in the near future.

“The war game aims to achieve and preserve collective security and it is natural that the preparedness of forces, equipment, and weapons should always be at a significant level in order to reach security,” he said.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Navy
drill
Caspian Sea
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0864 sec