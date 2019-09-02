Iran’s Navy launches second day of its drill in Caspian Sea

The Iranian Navy launched the second day of its massive war game in the territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, employing its missile-launching warships and helicopters as well as Navy commandos.

During the military drill in the Caspian Sea on Monday, the Navy marines and commandos managed to capture the mock enemy’s vessels using all sorts of equipment and weapons, including high-speed boats and rocket-launching frigates, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Navy commandos aboard two AB-212 helicopters and rocket launching warships also managed to counteract the mock enemy’s offensive operations by adopting combat strategies, relying on intelligence monitoring, and employing radar jamming systems.

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday that the four-day military drill codenamed “Sustainable Security and Power” would be held in the near future.

“The war game aims to achieve and preserve collective security and it is natural that the preparedness of forces, equipment, and weapons should always be at a significant level in order to reach security,” he said.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.