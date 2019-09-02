IRICA: Iran’s foreign trade hits $35b in five months

Iran’s foreign trade in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – August 21) amounted to $35.539 billion, the latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed.

The exports of non-oil goods (excluding crude oil, and kerosene and also without luggage trade) in the same period exceeded 60 million tons, valued at $17.8 billion, reported Mehr News Agency.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan were Iran’s five major export destinations, which accounted for over $13.377 billion in total.

Iran imported 14.1 million tons of goods, valued at $17.739 billion in the five months, IRICA added.

Accordingly, China, the UAE, Turkey, India and Germany exported over $12.28 billion worth of products to Iran in the said period.

Data released recently by Turkish Statistical Institute show that Iran’s trade with Turkey totaled $3.89 billion during the first six months of 2019 to register a decrease of 23.94 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The country exported $2.71 billion worth of goods to Turkey during the period, indicating a 28.67 percent decline year-on-year.

Imports stood at $1.17 billion, down 10.22 percent year-on-year.

Iran was Turkey’s 19th biggest export destination and 10th biggest exporter of goods to the country during the period under review.

Iran’s exports to Turkey in June alone amounted to $147.51 million, down 60.69 percent year-on-year while imports from the neighbor during the month declined by 9.84 percent year-on-year to $155.59 million.

Data released by the IRICA on Iran's non-oil trade show liquefied natural gas, non-alloy zinc, aluminum, urea and bitumen were Iran’s main goods exported to Turkey, while Turkey mainly exported cooking bananas, tobacco and fiber in the last Iranian year (ended March 20).