Iran’s ‘Slaughter’ beats out competitors at Italy’s festival

Iran short film ‘Slaughter’, directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zandkarimi, won the Best Short Film Award at the 18th Villammare Film Festival in Italy.

The film narrates the story of a family that is forced to slaughter their lone cow to pass the hard, cold winter days, although their son is not happy with it, ifilmtv.com wrote.

The film premiered at 2018 Early Bird International Student Film Festival in Bulgaria and participated in several international film festivals.

It has won the audience award at the 2nd edition of the Fredonia Film Festival, in Dunkirk, New York in the US.

Villammare Film Festival takes place in the seaside village of Villammare, in the province of Salerno, at the end of the summer.

The event was born as a simple competition between short films. It added the competition among feature films and aimed at showcasing new talents, investigating current issues in the sector, and promoting films and directors that are valid but difficult to distribute, with an eye on early works and previews.