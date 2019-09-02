Tehran, Moscow in talks over power plant construction in southern Iran

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said on Monday that he will hold meetings with Russian officials to pursue the case of Moscow’s loan to Tehran for constructing a 1,400 megawatt thermal power plant in the southern province of Hormuzgan.

Signing of an extension to the contract of Russia’s loan to Iran for construction of a 1,400 megawatt thermal power plant in Sirik, Hormuzgan Province is among the priorities of his visit, he added.

According to the agreement which was signed between Iran and Russia, Moscow was set to allocate one-billion-dollar loan to Tehran for construction of a power plant in Southern Iran.

He said that Iran's joining to the Eurasian Economic Union is an important event, adding that it is perhaps for the first time that Iran is actively engaged in a regional economic pact and would be a very effective way to develop economic and regional relations.

Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission has played a very effective role in activating Iran's membership in the EEU, as Russia is a key player in this important regional union, Ardakanian noted.

Ardakanian is accompanying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow.

He also heads the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

On Sunday, deputy head of Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) for Coordinating Affairs said that Iran is the top technology-based country in the field of manufacturing power transformers in the Middle East.

Seyyed Zaman Hosseini said that presently, Iran is a leading country in the region in the field of manufacturing, repairing and maintain power transformers.

He pointed to the high potential and capacity of engineering companies for participating in export markets and added, “We will back activities of domestic companies in this field considerably.”