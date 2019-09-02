Iranian, Afghan businessmen discuss opportunities

Senior businessmen from Iran and Afghanistan attended a joint meeting of the businessmen of the two countries in Tehran to discuss further expansion of economic ties between the two countries and introduce opportunities on both sides of the border.

The joint meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Business Opportunities was held at Iran Chamber of Commerce in Tehran, reported Fars News Agency.

In this meeting, detailed descriptions were provided about the capabilities and capacities of Iran cooperative sector.

According to this report, traders suggested the establishment of a joint cooperation committee between the two countries due to investment concerns in Afghanistan.

Director General of Afghanistan Economic Desk at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Jahanbakhsh said, “We have provided facilities for the presence of Afghan traders in Iran.”

Last month, Kish Airlines resumed flights between Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad and Afghanistan’s northwestern city of Herat, as Afghans are demanding more for air travel to the Iranian destination.

Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Company Mohammad Baqer Qassemzadeh announced the launch of Mashhad-Herat flight route by Kish Airlines on August 23.