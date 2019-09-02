Iran, Syria to expand banking cooperation

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Hazem Karfoul on the development of economic and business relations.

Hemmati called for paving the ground for increased participation of Iranian private sector in the process of development, reconstruction and implementation of civil projects in Syria, reported Mehr News Agency.

Karfoul, for his part, said that Syria is determined to expand economic, business and trade relations with Iran

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the heads of the central banks of the two countries at this meeting.

CBI announced in a statement on Sunday that the debt the country owes to foreign creditors have decreased by seven percent in two months.

The CBI said that aggregate foreign debts stood at $8.816 billion on May 21, down from $9.339 billion at the end of last Iranian year on March 20.

It said long-term debts fell to $6.969 billion and short term debts were down at $1.708 billion, according to figures published.

However, the announcement was a fresh sign the country had succeeded in easing the burden of external borrowing despite sanctions imposed by the United States which have seriously hampered the country’s access to foreign currencies.

Recent analyses shows Iran’s current level of foreign debts is among the lowest recorded over the past decades despite growing need to tap foreign lenders for funds that could spur economic growth inside the country.

Iran reported a year-on-year decline of over €1.5 billion in debts for the year ending in March 20.