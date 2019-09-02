Salah Mejri gets hot, Tunisia stuns Iran in historic win

Salah Mejri hit 5/9 3-pointers en route to finishing the game with 22 points plus 15 rebounds and propel Tunisia to 79-67 victory over Iran. It was the first win ever for Tunisia in the World Cup.

Tunisia is now 1-1 in Group C while Iran dropped to 0-2. The Iranian team saw its qualification chances getting trimmed since it is facing Spain in the last match of the round. Tunisia will play Puerto Rico in the match that will determine which team will advance, eurohoops.net reported.

Aaron Geramimpor had 18 points and eight rebounds while Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi scored 14. Iran superstar Hamed Haddadi finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Makram Ben Romdhane had a diverse contribution of 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tunisian side. Michael Roll added 16 points and five assists.

“We were all very excited for this game. We were looking forward to it after Spain. We took some lessons from that game. Took them hard and played well today. Our energy was fantastic. Everybody performed,” Roll said in the post-game press conference.

It was Mejri, who set the tone by starting the game with three 3-pointers as his team got a double-digit advantage, 29-29. Tunisia established a lead around 15 points in the third period.

“In the second half. Maybe the first half was too much. Affected everything in this game,” said Iran coach Mehran Shahintab.

Iran tried to get closer and in the mid of the fourth period, a tip-in by Haddadi made it 63-48. Yet Tunisia responded with a 5-0 run to retain control for good.