'It's 2019 and we're going backwards' – Lukaku responds to racist abuse

The Inter striker called for action after he was subjected to racist taunts during his side's Serie A game at Cagliari.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku called on football federations and social media companies to do more to tackle racism after he suffered abuse during Sunday’s Serie A game against Cagliari, goal.com reported.

Lukaku endured monkey chants as he stepped up to the spot to take a penalty during Inter’s 2-1 victory at the Sardinia Arena.

The Belgium international responded by staring at the Cagliari supporters gathered behind the goal before celebrating with his team-mates after scoring the spot-kick.

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, Lukaku criticized the football authorities and social media companies for not doing enough to tackle the issue.

He also suggested that players should work together and make a public statement in response to recent incidents.

"Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. I did yesterday too,” said the 26-year-old, who joined Inter from Manchester United for a fee in the region of €80 million (£74m/$90m) last month.

“Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!

“Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook...) need to work better as well with football clubs because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of color. We've been saying it for years and still no action.

“Ladies and gentleman, it's 2019 instead of going forward we're going backwards and I think as players we need unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone."

It is yet another incident involving Cagliari fans, who have been accused of hurling racist abuse to a number of players in recent years including Moise Kean, Blaise Matuidi and Sulley Muntari.

In the Premier League, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been subjected to racist abuse on social media since the start of this season.

In response to the abuse suffered by Pogba, Twitter and Facebook have agreed to meet with Manchester United and anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out to discuss ways of tackling the issue.