Israel's act of aggression against Lebanon threatens global security: Iran

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli regime's recent act of aggression against Lebanon, saying it constitutes a threat to global peace and security.

"The Israeli regime's act of aggression against Lebanon is a blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country, which is a member of the United Nations, and constitutes a move against international peace and security," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, Presstv Reported.

Noting that Israel's aggression against Lebanon violates the principles of international law, the Iranian official added, "As a result of the international community’s meaningful silence and lavish US support, the bankrupt Israeli regime is trying to undermine the Lebanese people’s honorable resistance.”

The Iranian diplomat said now that Lebanon has a powerful president, government and army and seeks to protect its territorial integrity and independence in the face of Zionists' aggression, Israel is trying to undermine the resistance of the Lebanese people.

Mousavi urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, not to remain silent over the Tel Aviv regime's acts of aggression, which have fueled instability and insecurity in the region and the entire world.

Israeli artillery units struck the southern part of Lebanon Sunday afternoon shortly after an Israeli drone violated the Lebanese airspace, and dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that Israeli forces launched several 155-millimeter shells on Jabal al-Rous area in occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills.

After Israel's aggression, the Hezbollah resistance movement targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing or injuring all forces on board.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Sunday defended Hezbollah’s action, saying protecting the interests of the Lebanese people is the main approach followed by the resistance movement, adding that the movement enjoys significant popular support in the country.

"Protecting the Lebanese people's interests and taking action based on those interests is the main approach followed by Hezbollah in making political and defense decisions," Shamkhani said.