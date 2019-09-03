RSS
1038 GMT September 03, 2019

News ID: 258217
Published: 0728 GMT September 03, 2019

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implements anti-pollution curbs: Media

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implements anti-pollution curbs: Media
REUTERS

China’s biggest steelmaking city of Tangshan will carry out output restrictions on industrial firms for September and early October, to further strengthen improvement of its air quality, state media reported on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, more than 30 steel mills in Tangshan have been asked to cut operations throughout the month. From Sept. 1 to 27, sintering operations at mills will be cut between 20 percent and 50 percent and blast furnaces by 30 percent, the state-backed China Metallurgical News cited a notice issued by Tangshan government. A sintering plant uses heat to process iron ore ahead of smelting into steel.

During the second phase of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, near to the National Day holiday starting Oct. 1, mills will have to limit both their sintering and blast furnace output by 30 percent to 50 percent, China Metallurgical News reported.

The curbs also apply for companies in the coke, cement, glass and casting industries, according to China Metallurgical News.

Beijing is desperate to minimize smog across northern parts of the country, as China is going to celebrate its 70th anniversary of the establishment on Oct.1.

The county-level city of Wuan, under the administration of Handan, China’s second-biggest steelmaking city, also recently issued notices for production curbs for steel, coke and cement companies in September, the China Metallurgical News said in the report.

   
