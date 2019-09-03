Official: 10 modern drugs to be unveiled in Iran

Head of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (TIPS) said on Tuesday that significant progress has been made in science and pharmaceutical industries and that at least 10 modern drugs will be unveiled in the next few months.

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Khouie said that most of the routine drugs are produced inside the country.

He said that there are currently about 30 knowledge-based companies in Iran working on medical equipment, herbal medicines and dentistry areas.

Khouie noted that the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has so far provided over 40 new drugs.

He also pointed to good market in neighboring countries as suitable opportunity for exports.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iranian pharmacists are active in bio-technology and nano-technology, and that Iran is now standing on the 5th position in this regard.

Elaborating on Iranian scientists' achievements, Khouie said Factor VIII which was among the imported items at expensive prices is recently made in Iran.

Factor VIII (FVIII) is an essential blood-clotting protein, also known as anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). In humans, factor VIII is encoded by the F8 gene.

In related developments, Iran's first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on April 29 that Tehran expects the world community to break silence on the US sanctions on medicine imports to Iran.

He stressed that the US action is against the Human Rights Law (HRL).