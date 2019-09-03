A method to simulate strongly correlated phases of quantum gauge theories

Lattice potential in the x–z plane consisting of individual dimers with an energy bias Δ0. (GÖRG ET AL)

Quantum gauge theories are mathematical constructs that are typically used by physicists to describe subatomic particles, their associated wave fields and the interactions between them.

The dynamics outlined by these theories are difficult to compute, yet effectively emulating them in the lab could lead to valuable new insight and discoveries, phys.org wrote.

In a recent study, a team of researchers at ETH Zurich's Institute for Quantum Electronics successfully implemented a fundamental ingredient for the simulation of quantum gauge theories in a laboratory experiment. Their hope is that by simulating quantum systems in a highly controlled environment, they will gather interesting observations and broaden their understanding of many-body systems (i.e., systems with many particles that interact with each other).

"Usually, our work is inspired by phenomena in solid state physics such as strongly correlated phases of electrons in complex materials," Tilman Esslinger, one of the researchers who carried out the study, said.

"In our current work, however, we wanted to extend the scope of our experimental platform (i.e., ultracold atoms in optical lattices) in order to investigate a new set of phenomena occurring in high-energy and condensed matter physics. The objective was to demonstrate that it is possible to engineer gauge fields in our setup that are dynamical quantum degrees of freedom due to their coupling to a matter field."

Gauge fields are a vital component of several quantum field theories, including quantum electrodynamics and chromodynamics. They describe a large class of phenomena in various areas of physics, such as elementary particle physics, condensed matter physics and quantum information theory. Implementing gauge fields in cold atom setups would hence allow researchers to investigate some of these phenomena in the lab.

The approach used by Esslinger and his colleagues in their study is based on a technique called Floquet engineering. This method is used to modulate a quantum system periodically over time, enabling the implementation of new physical models during the experiment that are not accessible in static systems.

In their experiments, the researchers cooled down fermionic potassium atoms to temperatures close to absolute zero. In this regime, quantum effects dominate the particles' behavior. This allowed them to study these effects in a highly controllable environment.

Subsequently, Esslinger and his colleagues loaded the cooled atoms into an artificial crystal made up of laser light, thereby simulating specific behaviors, for instance, those of electrons in a solid state material.

"In order to engineer the density-dependent Peierls phases, we used a Floquet approach and shook the optical lattice along one direction," Frederik Görg, another researcher involved in the study, said. "This allowed us to control the quantum mechanical tunneling process of the atoms between neighboring sites of the lattice."

By driving the system at two distinct frequencies with a relative phase, Esslinger and his colleagues were able to achieve a complex-valued tunneling that included a Peierls phase. As a result, the atoms used in their experiment started behaving as if they were exposed to a synthetic gauge field.