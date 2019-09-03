RSS
Published: 1214 GMT September 03, 2019

How to be happier at work?

How to be happier at work?
DAILY SABAH

Ideally, you don't just go to work to earn money. You also go because it is fun, you enjoy it and in the best-case scenario, it's even good for you physically.

That's not possible if there's too much stress at work. But if you keep a few tricks in mind, you can make sure you get the most out of your working day, dailysabah.com reported.

Praise: People who are valued feel happier. And that also has an influence on their health, explains inspection agency Tuev Nord, which provides advice on occupational health and safety. That's why it's always worth praising your colleagues when it's appropriate. After all, those who give praise more often get it back.

Delegate: Taking on one task after another is supposedly a sign of great work ethic. And sometimes there's simply no other option. But people who permanently expect too much of themselves can put a strain on their bodies. Before you exceed your limits, it's important to learn to say ‘no’ to yet another new task or to delegate it to someone else on the team. This not only relieves the strain, it also creates free space for yourself.

Talk: A sense of belonging to a group can boost motivation. And you won't create that bond by working silently next to your colleagues, but rather by also having a chat every now and then. Workplace health experts stress that it is important to have the opportunity for conversations. This not only contributes to the quality of work but also the health of the individual.

   
