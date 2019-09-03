Pedestrian deaths push for elderly walkers to wear hi-vis vests

Shocking new statistics on pedestrian deaths have revealed a third of those killed are aged 70 or older.

The data has prompted a push to have the elderly wear hi-vis clothing to make them easier to see, according to 3aw.com.au.

The Council on the Aging Victoria has put forward the suggestion as part of an elderly pedestrian awareness campaign.

Council on the Aging CEO Tina Hogarth-Clarke said the attitudinal change needed is already happening.

“I think we’ve already started down that track, with people wearing vests and hi-vis clothing when they’re out jogging at night, on bikes or motorbikes,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I think it’s just taking the next step in looking after our own safety.”

Hogarth-Clarke said she’d encourage everyone to wear hi-vis clothing at night, but it’s particularly important for the elderly.

“The difference between a young person and older person is the reflexes,” she said.

“They’re not getting out of the way as quickly, so they’re a little bit more of a target.”

The Council on the Aging CEO acknowledged the push to have older people wear vests may not be popular.

“I think it might be a little bit controversial but, at the end of the day, the statistics are there so we need to be able to be on the front foot and look after ourselves,” she said.