Zarif voices Iran’s support for Syria-UN interaction

MARZIYEH SOLEIMANI/IRNA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) shakes hands with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran on September 3, 2019.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reaffirmed Tehran’s support for a political settlement of the crisis in Syria and for positive interaction between the Damascus government and the United Nations.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen met with Zarif in Tehran on Tuesday for talks on the latest developments in Syria and grounds for cooperation to help the Arab country, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The two sides reviewed the political developments in Syria, efforts by the UN and the guarantors of Syria peace talks, as well as formation of Syria’s constitutional committee.

In the meeting, Zarif highlighted Iran’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism within the framework of a political process, such as formation of Syria’s constitutional committee in cooperation with the Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana) summit guarantors and UN envoys.

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Ankara in September for the next Nur-Sultan summit on Syrian peace process.

The top Iranian diplomat also deplored the US government’s pressures hindering the formation and coming into operation of the committee.

Zarif expressed support for any positive interaction between Damascus and the United Nations, and stressed that Tehran always encourages contacts between Syria and the UN.

Pedersen expounded on his latest efforts to address Syria’s issues in consultation with a number of countries.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people since the terrorists first took arms after anti-government protests erupted in 2011.

Rival interventions by outside powers have turned it into a complex conflict with multiple battle fronts that has driven millions of civilians from their homes.