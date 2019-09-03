Iran attends Silk Road Int’l Cultural Expo in China

Several countries including Iran have attended the 4th Silk Road International Cultural Expo which is underway in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, until September 5.

The 4th Silk Road International Cultural Expo and the 5th Silk Road International Tourism Festival were organized by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, National Radio and Television Administration, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the local government of Gansu, IRNA reported.

The event is aimed at reinforcing cultural and tourism relations among Silk Road states helpful to develop region and fight against poverty.

Over 800 representatives from 36 countries attended the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang highlighted establishing mutual regional cooperation and exchange of information, saying people in the world are seeking development of cultural and tourism cooperation.

Referring to the importance of developing Silk Road, Shugang said Gansu Province has been able to create various opportunities through this plan.

Participants stressed fighting poverty in China and other parts of the world, saying the more fields like tourism and culture get active and development takes form, the better the countries will fight poverty.

"The Silk Road International Cultural Expo is an important platform organized by the Chinese government for cultural cooperation and communication among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative," the official website of the festival reported.