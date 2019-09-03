RSS
Published: 0225 GMT September 03, 2019

Iran’s docu ‘Beyond the Fence’, in Korea

Iran’s docu ‘Beyond the Fence’, in Korea

Iranian documentary ‘Beyond the Fence’ by Arman Qolipour-Dashtaki is set to attend the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea.

The flick will be showcased at the Global Vision section of the Korean film event, ifilmtv.com reported.

The factual film narrates the story of a teenage girl named Behnaz who lives in one of the remote cities in Iran and has a dream of becoming a professional footballer like Messi. She, herself has the knack for football and tries to achieve her goal of becoming a footballer and faces different problems in this way, though.

Qolipour-Dashtaki is the producer, director and cinematographer of the documentary. Other crew members are film editor Kamran Jahedi and sound engineers Neda Rahmanpour and Hossein Qourchian.

Qolipour-Dashtaki’s film has already participated in different festivals including the 36th BUFF Malmö Film Festival in Sweden and the 2nd La Picasa International Film Festival in Argentina.

The 11th edition of the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival is slated for September 20-27.

 

   
