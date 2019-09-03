Lawmakers endorse Rouhani’s picks for two ministries

Iran’s Parliament gave its vote of confidence to President Hassan Rouhani’s nominees for the Education Ministry and the newly-established Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

After extensive debates during a Parliament session on Tuesday, Rouhani’s picks for the two ministries received the green light from the lawmakers, according to Press TV.

At the end of the session, Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, the proposed nominee for the Ministry of Education, won the vote of confidence with 200 Iranian lawmakers in favor, 48 against and seven abstentions.

The post has been vacant after former minister Mohammad Bat’haei stepped down in June to run for the parliament.

Also, 163 lawmakers gave their approval to Ali-Asghar Mounesan, the president’s pick for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Eighty-seven lawmakers opposed him for the post and five abstained.

In August, Iran’s Guardian Council, a body which vets legislation by the Iranian Parliament, passed a bill for the formation of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

The bill submitted to the Parliament by the administration of President Rouhani gained the approval of 143 out of 158 lawmakers in a session in the chamber last month.

The creation of the ministry brings to 19 the total number of portfolios held by ministers in the Iranian cabinet.

Mounesan was a vice president, who had taken the helm at Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) in August 2017.

Iran has recently been making efforts to attract more foreign visitors to the country by facilitating tourist entry.