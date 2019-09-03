RSS
September 03, 2019

September 03, 2019

Mayor: Tehran ready to cooperate with European capitals

IRNA

National Desk

Tehran’s Mayor Pirouz Hanachi held talks with Anna Lisa Boni, secretary general of EUROCITIES, the Brussels-based network of major European cities, and called for expansion of ties in various urban areas.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRIDGE for Cities conference in Austria’s capital, Vienna, which started on Tuesday and ends today, according to IRNA.

During the meeting, Tehran’s mayor described the capacities existing in Tehran as well as measures taken in the city, and announced Tehran Municipality’s readiness to use the capacities to expand its ties with European capitals.

Organized conjointly by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC), “BRIDGE for Cities – Belt and Road Initiative: Developing Green Economies for Cities” is a large-scale annual event, which aims to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

 

 

 

 

   
