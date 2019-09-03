Novak Djokovic's season has ended, says John McEnroe

John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play more matches this year again after his retirement against Stan Wawrinka in the US Open fourth round.

The seven-time Major winner, speaking on ESPN, said: "I don't think we will be seeing Novak Djokovic for the rest of the year."

McEnroe's brother Patrick spoke about the crowd booing Djokovic following the retirement: "Booing Novak tonight was not right." He also praised Stan Wawrinka: "Monster hitting tonight. Stan is back. Has anyone hit a one-handed backhand harder? I don’t think so…”.

Wawrinka said: "I am sorry he had to retire and finish the game but for me, the most important was to play well and I did. I was playing good on the court, better and better, moving well, I was feeling great on the court, tennisworldusa.org reported.

For sure I saw by some little things that he was in trouble but I was most of the time focused on myself because I knew how hard he can fight and come back, it doesn't matter how he is feeling. He is a good friend and amazing champion so if he has to retire it's not the best.

To be back in the night session here is always special, always a great atmosphere, I was really happy to be back." Djokovic retired while down 4-6, 5-7, 1-2 to the Swiss 22nd seed. Wawrinka will play Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. The Russian defeated German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the fourth round.