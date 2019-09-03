Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of trade in Lahore

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran and Pakistan discussed ways to expand trade in a meeting attended by the two countries’ officials in Lahore on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Mohammadreza Nazeri, Iran’s consul general in Lahore, members of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), and the two countries’ traders, IRNA wrote.

Also conferred about in the meeting were providing the two countries’ traders with greater amount of financial facilities, the present level of the trade ties between Iran and Pakistan, problems and challenges faced by the two sides’ traders and ways to resolve them, increasing direct flights between the two neighbors and facilitating visa issuance and consular processes for Iranian and Pakistani tourists and pilgrims.

In an address to the meeting, Nazeri said Iranian and Pakistani officials have agreed on increasing annual trade to $5 billion.

He addrd that the two sides are required to use each other’s diplomatic and economic capacities to expand their trade ties and cooperation.

The two states can increase their cooperation in exporting energy and certain products, such as agricultural crops, meat and petrochemicals, to other countries.

The length of the common land border between Iran and Pakistan is about 910 kilometers. Pakistan has a population of 210 million, ranking sixth in the world in this regard.