Three Irish unity marches scheduled for this week alone

Last Friday’s disturbances in Govan were perpetrated by loyalist counter-demonstrators who attacked a peaceful Irish unity march in the heart of Glasgow, Presstv Reported.

The actions of loyalist gangs – who were using smoke bombs - caused widespread mayhem, necessitating a forceful response by Police Scotland.

Ultimately, riot police, mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units had to be deployed to quell rioting by local loyalist gangs who have links to loyalist terrorist groups in Northern Ireland.

Initially Glasgow City Council appeared to blame both sides for the violence, even though Police Scotland had confirmed that the original Irish unity march had started peacefully.

Now in a major u-turn, Glasgow City Council leader, Susan Aitken, who is a senior member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has said that: “People absolutely have a human right to march and to process and we have a duty to facilitate that”.

Aitken may have been emboldened to stake out a pro-Irish unity position by the high-level intervention of Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon.

Referring to the loyalist gangs, Sturgeon condemned the “sectarian disruption” at the peaceful Irish unity march as being “utterly unacceptable”.

Sturgeon’s strongly worded condemnation of the loyalists was also a rebuke to Glasgow City Council which had initially tried to attribute blame to both sides.

Although the Council is led by a senior SNP official (Aitken), the administration of the council is not under the control of any single party.

Furthermore, the council has been historically dominated by the Scottish Labour party (which controlled it outright from 1980-2017). The Labour party in Scotland is opposed to Scottish independence and by extension it opposes the cause of Irish unity.

Aitken’s promise to “push the law” in order to protect the public from the sectarian violence of loyalist gangs is going to be severely tested this week.

Three more Irish unity marches are planned for this week, with the most sensitive being a scheduled march on September 07 by the Sean Mcllvenna Republican Flute band.

Named after a volunteer of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) who was killed by the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1984, the Sean Mcllvenna Republican Flute band is being probed under the Terrorism Act over a recent IRA-supporting Facebook post.