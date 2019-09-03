Customs chief: 5-month LPG exports to Afghanistan increased over twofold

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran has exported 98,417 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Afghanistan from Dogharoon customs in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi since March 2019, indicating a more than twofold growth year-on-year.

Mohammad Koohgard, the director general of Dogharoon Customs Office, made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with IRNA.

He put LPG exports to Afghanistan in the same period last year at 44,929 tons.

Koohgard said currently, 10 gas tankers are sent to Afghanistan per day.

LPG and raffinate constitute 80 percent of the gas exported to Afghanistan, he noted, adding Iran’s gas is exported to Afghanistan entirely via Dogharoon border crossing.

In the past 12 months, 145,113 tons of LPG were exported to Afghanistan from Khorasan Razavi Province.

He noted that Dogharoon Customs Office is capable of exporting 350,000 tons of LPG per year, saying Dogharoon border terminal has a capacity to deliver 1,500 tons of LPG per day to gas tankers responsible for carrying the product to Afghanistan.