RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0503 GMT September 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258257
Published: 0338 GMT September 03, 2019

Official: Iran exported 1,450 tons of medicinal plants in over five months

Official: Iran exported 1,450 tons of medicinal plants in over five months
IRNA

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran has exported 1,450 tons of medicinal plants since March 21 (the start of the Iranian calendar year), said a Forests, Ranges and Watershed Management Organization (FRWO) official on Tuesday.

A total of 2,500 species of medicinal plants have been identified in Iran, added Tarahhom Behzad, the director general of FRWO’s office for ranges’ affairs, in an address to a meeting attended by local officials in Shahr-e Kord in the western Iranian province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, IRNA reported.

He noted that investments have been made only in the production of 170 of these species.

“Totally 53 companies are involved in producing medicinal herbs in Iran. This year, it has been decided to allocate a fund from the resources of the National Development Fund to develop cultivation of 94 species of such plants in the country.”

A total of 195,000 hectares of farmlands in Iran are under cultivation of medicinal plants. Iran accounts for less than one percent of medicinal plants’ global trade.

Most of the medicinal herbs produced in Iran are exported unprocessed.

Earlier, Eskandar Zand, the head of Iran’s Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization, said Iran annually exports medicinal plants worth $400 million, of which 80 percent pertains to the overseas sales of saffron.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
exported
1,450 tons
medicinal plants
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0554 sec