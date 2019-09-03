Envoy: Iran willing to share knowledge, implement projects with Tajikistan

Iran is willing to share its knowledge, technology and experiences with Tajikistan and implement joint projects with the country, said the Iranian ambassador to Dushanbe.

Mohammad-Taqi Saberi made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Minister of Industry and New Technologies Zarrabuddin Faizollahzadeh, IRNA wrote.

The two sides also discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two states in industry, mine and new technologies sectors.

Lauding Iran’s significant industrial progress, the Tajik minister called for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in this area and using Iran’s experiences.

Listing some of Iran’s capabilities in different industrial fields, Saberi said the two countries’ top officials are determined to expand bilateral relations.

He described as bright the outlook of relations between Iran and Tajikistan and stressed that the two sides are required to make maximum use of their capacities.

A few days ago, Saberi discussed issues of mutual interest with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Mukhriddin.

According to Iran's Embassy in Dushanbe, the meeting was held at Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, the two sides underlined expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields.

The Tajik minister described Iran as an important country in the region and the world, adding that the two sides enjoy plenty of commonalities which should be used as a basis to help increase ties and cooperation between them.

Commenting on the visit by President Hassan Rouhani to Tajikistan, he described the meeting between the Iranian president and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, as very good and constructive which was followed by positive results.

Saberi said since both sides' officials are determined to broaden mutual cooperation, Iran is ready to expand all-out cooperation with Tajikistan.

Rouhani attended the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe on June 15, 2019, and explained Iran's stances toward regional developments in his meeting with Rahmon.