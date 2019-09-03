Trump warns China about stalling bilateral trade deal

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that trade terms for would be "much tougher" for China when he is re-elected as president, Presstv Reported.

....And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

Trump has plunged the US into a trade war with China imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports in an escalating dispute between the world's top two economies.

Trump suggested China is waiting out his presidency to end so it could continue trade talks with a new administration.

"... I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of “ripoff USA”($600 B/year)," Trump tweeted.

Trump added that aspects of China's economy were "crumbling" due to the delay in the trade deal.

Trump said last month that he was increasing existing and planned tariffs by 5 percent on about 550 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports.

Beijing, in response, announced its own retaliatory measures against US commodities.

Meanwhile, China filed a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying it would defend its legal trade rights in accordance with international regulations.

This is China's third complaint to the WTO over US tariffs.

Under WTO regulations the US has 60 days to try to settle the dispute.

If the US fails to resolve the dispute during the set period China could ask the WTO to adjudicate, a process that would take several years.