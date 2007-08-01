Australia's economy has slowed to a decade low

Australia's economy has slowed to its most sluggish pace since 2009, when the GFC slammed the brakes on GDP growth, but the weak headline result may not stop the government announcing a budget surplus a year earlier than planned.

In seasonally adjusted terms, GDP expanded by 0.5 percent over the June quarter, or 1.4 percent for the year — equal to the worst annual growth recorded in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in the September quarter of 2009, abc.net.au wrote.

You have to go back to the period after the GST was introduced in the year 2000 to find a worse result.

It is the fourth consecutive sluggish quarterly GDP outcome, dragged down in particular by weak spending growth in the household sector.

Household spending was subdued, growing by just 0.4 percent over the quarter, while housing investment was a substantial drag on the economy, falling 4.4 percent.

Net exports added an outsized 0.6 percentage points to GDP over the quarter, while public sector spending was a solid contributor largely thanks to higher spending in disability, health and aged care services.

While the result was in line with market expectations, it fell well short of the Reserve Bank's forecast of 1.8 percent growth.

'Fundamentals strong'

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the figures showed the fundamentals of the Australian economy were strong.

"Today's national accounts show the Australian economy continues to grow in the face of significant headwinds, both international and domestic," he said.

"It's a difficult time for global economies, with Singapore, Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom all having negative economic growth in their June quarters."

The positive news for the Federal Government was buried in the very strong nominal GDP figures — which measure how much Australia earns for what it produces, rather than just how much it is producing.

Nominal GDP rose by a heady 1.2 percent across the quarter to be up 5.3 percent for the year, largely thanks to surging commodity prices lifting Australia's terms of trade.

This flow of income, largely via the miners, underpinned not only company profits but also the government's tax take.

The government has also been benefiting from better Tax Office enforcement and bracket creep to collect more income tax.

As the Commonwealth Bank's economics team pointed out, tax as a percentage of income rose to more than 15 percent over the quarter, the highest level since 2005, prior to the Howard-Costello tax cuts.

That in turn has improved the federal budget's position markedly over the quarter to the extent it may be back in surplus a year earlier than forecast.

"We suspect that when the Federal Treasurer releases the final 2019 budget outcome later this month, he could unveil the first general government underlying cash surplus since 2007-08 or very close to a balanced budget position," Citi's Josh Williamson noted.

However, Frydenberg said, while he "knew the number", he was not about to pre-empt the announcement.

"What I can say is what I have said publicly before, is that it is a major improvement on, I think it was a $4.2 billion deficit that was estimated, forecast at budget time," he said.