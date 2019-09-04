Iran moves up 17 steps in Mideast in production of stem cell science

Islamic Republic of Iran climbed 17 steps in production of stem cell science, said Secretary of Stem Cells Development Headquarters of Vice Presidency for Science and Technology Amir Ali Hamidieh.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Third International Conference and 11th National Biotechnology Conference, held at Razi International Conferences Hall on Wednesday, he added, “Iranian researchers overtook rivals such as Turkey and ranked first in the region in expansion of stem cell science,” Mehr News Agency wrote.

Methods of gene therapy, cell therapy, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are carried out in more than 1,060 clinical trials (clinical studies) in the world, 93 of which will be commercialized in very near future, he said.

He also put the number of clinical trials at 86 across the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamidieh pointed to the establishment of 917 companies in gene therapy, cell therapy and regenerative medicine in the world.

“If products of 10 percent of these companies hit the market, giant steps will be taken in this field,” he added.

Increasing the number of hematopoietic stem cell transplant centers to 18 centers in various parts of the country, setting up student’s research centers in stem cells and regenerative medicine in Karaj, Shiraz and Kerman, organizing four editions of Student Olympiad are of the other measures taken by the headquarters.

The Third International Conference and 11th National Biotechnology Conference was held at Razi International Conferences Hall on Sept. 1-3 in the presence of thinkers, researchers and functionaries in the field of biotechnology.