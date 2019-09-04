Iran FM, Bangladeshi PM discuss ties, Muslim world

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on bilateral ties as well as cooperation on resolving dispute among Muslim states.

Zarif and the Bangladesh premier on Wednesday discussed mutual ties, ways of boosting relations in various economic, cultural and research areas as well as the latest regional developments.

“In Dhaka, met with PM, FM and Speaker of Parliament. Focused talks on bilateral cooperation & conflict resolution in the Muslim world,” Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), will attend #IORA Ministerial meeting on blue economy, and fly to Jakarta before returning to Tehran for a few days break from travel,” he added.

The meeting in Dhaka also focused on the issues of Muslim Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as citizens, instead officially labeling them "Bengalis", shorthand for illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.

A military crackdown in 2017 drove more than 730,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, carrying accounts of rape, mass killings and the razing of villages. They joined another 300,000 Rohingya already living in overcrowded camps in the Cox's Bazar area following previous bouts of violence.

The two sides discussed Tehran-Dhaka cooperation at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif was in Dhaka to hold talks with senior officials of the country and to attend the third Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, slated for September 4-5.

The Iranian foreign minister also had a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Kasim Mohammed Abdul Momen, during which the two sides welcomed the enhancement and development of economic and trade cooperation between the two Muslim countries and expressed satisfaction with the level of mutual political relations.

Zarf’s next destination is Indonesia, the Southeast Asian nation, where he will hold talks with top officials.