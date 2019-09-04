India’s move in Kashmir sowing seeds of war: Pakistan army

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the disputed region of a status that granted it autonomy in August. Pakistan called the move “illegal”, Presstv Reported.

The spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said in a televised news conference on Wednesday, "The situation in Kashmir has become a big danger in the region... the Indian action in Kashmir is sowing seeds of war."

"We do not want to take the conflict to that point where the regional and world peace is endangered."

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan previously warned that the issue of Kashmir could lead to a nuclear war between Islamabad and New Delhi if the international community failed to intervene.

Reports said on Wednesday that an 18-year-old man succumbed to his wounds in Indian-controlled Kashmir nearly a month after he was injured during a protest against India’s move.

Two deaths, which have been challenged by the authorities, were reported earlier by the media.

After the decision to scrap Kashmir’s autonomy, Indian authorities imposed security restrictions on Kashmir.

The New Delhi government dispatched thousands of additional troops to the Himalayan region, declared a strict curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet services, and arrested political leaders and pro-independence campaigners.

Kashmir is generally considered a disputed territory. It has been split between India and Pakistan since their partition in 1947. The countries have fought three wars over the territory.