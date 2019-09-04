The Queen neglects her duty to defend Britain's 'unity'

As the British political system creaks under the weight of severe stresses brought about by Brexit-related issues, the monarch is nowhere to be seen.

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to defend the integrity of the British state. That integrity is now under threat, as demonstrated by the intensifying political and constitutional crisis gripping Westminster.

The British political establishment is used to depicting the Queen in a reductive role, as a kind of benign constitutional monarch, Presstv Reported.

Even if we accept that official description, it cannot be overlooked that the Royal Family’s official website clearly states that the Queen’s main role is to defend Britain’s “national identity, unity and pride”.

Many would argue that all three elements – identity, unity and pride – are at risk in these extraordinary political times. Moreover, many would also argue that the Queen has exacerbated the crisis by agreeing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to suspend parliament.

Indeed, a wave of anti-monarchy sentiment has been unleashed on British social media following the Queen’s approval of Johnson’s prorogation request.

The Daily Mirror reported on August 29 that “livid Brits” are clamouring to “abolish the monarchy”.

As the Daily Mirror clinically explains, the sight of an “unelected” head of state “rubber stamping” an extraordinary request by an “unelected” prime minister has riled countless people across Britain.

The situation is even graver when we consider that the Queen is far from the minimalistic monarch depicted by the establishment.

Even the Royal Family’s official website concedes that the monarch has extensive powers, ranging from the frivolous – she claims “dominion” over all whales, sturgeons and dolphins in the waters around England and Wales – to the more consequential – she doesn’t need a passport to travel abroad or a driving license to drive on Britain’s roads.

It is still too early to predict with any certainty the extent of long-term damage to Britain stemming from the political and constitutional crisis spurred on by Brexit.

But one major casualty may be the Queen and the Royal Family, as calls grow for the abolition of the monarchy following the Queen’s active collaboration in Johnson’s plan to subvert the will of parliament.