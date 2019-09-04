Iran makes Spain toil for third group stage victory at World Cup

Sports Desk

Spain was made to work for its victory against Iran but ran out 73-65 winner thanks to a fourth-quarter blitz to reach the next round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

While Spain was predicted to be Iran’s most formidable rival in Group C, Mehran Shahintab’s men managed to put in a stunning performance in the early minutes of the match and see themselves 10 points ahead of Spanish side, varzesh3.com wrote.

Iran outscored Spain the first and third quarters 21-18 and 22-19, respectively, but lost the other two 15-10 and 21-12.

Prior to this match, Iran had conceded two defeats against Puerto Rico (81-83) and Tunisia 67-79.

Iran finished in fourth place in Group C seeing Tunisia, Puerto Rico and Spain above itself in the table.

The Iranian side is, however, still hopeful of securing a berth in the next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, by becoming the best Asian team in the present tournament, thanks to China’s 59-72 defeat against Venezuela.