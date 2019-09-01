Yemenis call for boycott of UAE products in protest against aggression, crimes

Abdullah al-Harazi, one of the founders of the "Boycott the UAE Products" campaign, told Arabic-language al-Khaleej Online news website that the initiative has achieved widespread attention on social media, and managed to awaken people to UAE abuses in Yemen.

He added that the campaign was launched through unofficial efforts, and seeks in the first stage to collect information about the most renowned Emirati companies, with the aim of preparing a list of their products to avoid causing any harm to other Arab or Islamic companies, Presstv Reported.

Harazi noted that the Yemeni nation has been enduring appalling hardship in the wake of the ongoing Saudi-led blockade and a severe shortage of medical supplies and equipment.

He described the situation in Yemen as the world's current worst humanitarian crisis, stating that children in some areas of the country have to eat leaves in order to survive.

Harazi went on to say that the campaign to boycott the UAE goods has attracted figures from Arab and Muslim countries, pointing out that the campaigners seek to encourage Arabs to stop buying Emirati products and using services offered by the country.

The Yemeni American Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights said in a statement on Sunday that it had documented 6,978 cases of grave human rights violations committed by militiamen backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against civilians in the southern Yemeni provinces of Aden, Abyan and Shabwah during the month of August.

An unnamed senior Emirati official told reporters on July 8 that the Persian Gulf country was planning troop draw-down in Yemen in what was claimed to be a shift from a military strategy to a "peace" plan instead.

In late June, Western diplomatic sources said the UAE was mulling scaling back its military efforts in the war in Yemen to focus on threats posed by the rising US-Iran tensions.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.