0456 GMT September 05, 2019

News ID: 258317
Published: 0441 GMT September 05, 2019

Iran kurash team ranks 3rd in world

Iranian national kurash team with 4 silver medals ranked 3rd in World Senior Championships held in South Korea.

The event was held in the attendance of 184 athletes from 42 countries in Chungju-si, South Korea, IRNA reported.

Iran’s Hamed Rashidi in – 100 kg and Jafar Pahlavani in +100 kg received silver medals.

Earlier Elyas Ali Akbari and Omid Taztak had snatched silver medals in – 81 and - 90 weight categories.

Uzbekistan and Japan stood on the first and second positions.

Kurash refers to a number of folk wrestling styles practiced in Central Asia.

Kurash wrestlers use towels to hold their opponents, and their goal is to throw their opponents off the feet.

   
