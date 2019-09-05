Youngest son of Egypt's ousted Islamist President Mursi dies

The youngest son of Egypt’s former president, Mohamed Mursi, died on Wednesday from a heart attack, his brother and a family lawyer told Reuters, 2-1/2 months after his father’s death from similar causes.

Abdallah Mursi, 24, began to feel spasms while driving in Cairo with a friend and died shortly afterward, his brother Ahmed said, according to Reuters.com.

Their father was the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history. He died in June from a heart attack at age 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

A top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Mursi had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power, following mass protests against his rule.