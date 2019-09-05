China, US to hold trade talks in early October

China says trade negotiations aimed at ending a protracted tariff war with the United States are scheduled to resume in Washington next month.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced in a statement on Thursday that US and Chinese trade negotiators had earlier in the day held a phone conversation and agreed to meet “in early October” for another round of talks, presstv.ir reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the phone and both parties agreed to hold what will be the thirteenth round of high-level economic talks in Washington at the beginning of next month, according to the statement.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the officials agreed to “work together and take practical actions to create favorable conditions for consultations.”

It added that the two sides would “maintain close communication” ahead of the talks.

The last round of the US-China trade negotiations was held in Shanghai in July, which was hailed as “constructive” but ended with no announcements.

Over the past year, the world’s two biggest economies have been involved in a tense trade war, which escalated further on September 1 when both sides started implementing fresh levies on each other’s products.

Last Sunday, the US imposed 15-percent duties on 112 billion dollars worth of mainly consumer goods from China, and Beijing responded by levying five-percent tariffs on US oil and 10-percent duties on a range of other American products.

Both sides also announced plans for further duties coming into effect later this year.

US President Donald Trump initiated the trade war with China last year, when he first imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the country. Since then, the two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than 360 billion dollars in two-way trade.

Beijing, accusing Washington of practicing “naked economic terrorism” against China, says they are harmful not only to China and the US but to the whole world.

The two sides have held talks to settle the issues but no tangible outcome has been produced.

Washington says a primary goal of the aggressive tariff strategy is to decrease the trade imbalance with China, which totaled 379 billion dollars in 2018.